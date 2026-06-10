BRANDON (WJON News) -- An elderly man has died after being pinned under a tree on Wednesday morning. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call about a man trapped under a tree at about 11:00 a.m. in Brandon.

The Sheriff's Office, Brandon Fire Department, and North Ambulance responded to the scene. Upon arrival, first responders found a 78-year-old man pinned underneath a tree and attempted life-saving measures.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office says the cause of death appears to be accidental, but the case remains under investigation.

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