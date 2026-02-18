OSAKIS (WJON News) -- An Osakis man is in custody for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and, based on the tip, obtained a search warrant for the home of 64-year-old Christopher Payne in Osakis.

During the search of the home, investigators found additional evidence and arrested Payne. Payne was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Douglas County Jail on probable cause for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. The case is being referred to the Douglas County Attorney's Office for charges.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Douglas County SWAT Team, the Osakis Police Department, and the Alexandria Police Department.

