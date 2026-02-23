Alexandria Home Destroyed by Monday Morning Fire

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- An Alexandria home is believed to be a total loss after a fire on Monday morning. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says around 9:37 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls about a house fire at 3960 Latoka View Lane Southwest.  Authorities say there were visible flames coming from the home at the time of the call. The Alexandria Fire Department, along with the Garfield Fire Department, responded to the fire.

The two adult occupants of the home both made it out safely, and authorities believe the home to be a total loss. The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire. The Sheriff's Office and Fire Departments were aided by North Ambulance, the Red Cross, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshall.

