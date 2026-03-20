HUDSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire destroyed a detached garage southeast of Alexandria on Thursday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 9600 block of Childs Lake Road SE just before 4:30 p.m. The location is in Hudson Township, northeast of Forada.

Deputies responded to the scene to find a detached garage fully engulfed.

The fire was starting to spread to a nearby building and some woods when firefighters from Forada and Alexandria extinguished the flames.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and North Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it's not believed to be suspicious.

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