HOLMES CITY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a house fire near Alexandria Tuesday night. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call at about 7:45 p.m. at 6981 Violet Drive SW in Holmes City Township.

Once on the scene, deputies saw flames coming from within the home. The Alexandria Fire Department was called, and the Kensington Fire Department, Brandon Fire Department, and Garfield Fire Department were brought in to help fight the blaze.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, and the house sustained severe damage. The cause of the fire has not been determined, and the State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

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