MILTONA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A house is considered a total loss after a Sunday afternoon fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received a 911 call at about 3:45 p.m. from the home's owner, Wayne King, to report a house fire at 12935 Miltona Bay Road in Miltona Township, about 13 miles north of Alexandria.

King told authorities there was smoke and flames coming from the home, and it had been evacuated. When emergency crews arrived, they found the west side of the house on fire, with a carport and shed already destroyed. Authorities say the house was a complete loss due to the fire, smoke, and water damage, and the SUV inside the carport was also destroyed.

The Sheriff's Office says King told them he had used an extension cord to plug the SUV's block heater in about an hour prior to noticing the fire. No one was hurt in the fire, and the King family was assisted on the scene by neighbors and the American Red Cross.

