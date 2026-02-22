BRANDON (WJON News) -- Everyone is safe after a house fire in Brandon on Sunday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 7:15 a.m. from a homeowner at 204 Hayes Avenue reporting the home was full of smoke. The Sheriff's Office and Brandon Fire Department responded and discovered the house on fire, and were able to extinguish the blaze.

The Sheriff's Office says the fire was believed to have started in the upstairs of the home and that both occupants were able to escape unharmed. The homeowner was checked at the scene for smoke inhalation but did not need to go to the hospital. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall. The Garfield Fire Department assisted with putting out the fire.

