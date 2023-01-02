Elderly Man Dies in Douglas County House Fire

MILTONA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An elderly man has died in a Douglas County house fire.

The sheriff's office got a 911 call about a house fire near Miltona at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and fire crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed.

Fifrty-two-year-old Charles DeMartelaere told authorities that he was in an outbuilding on the property when he noticed the flames coming from the house. He tried to rescue his father, 85-year-old Gene DeMartelaere, but was unable to get to him because of the smoke, heat, and flames.

Mutual aid fire crews were called in to battle the blaze.

The son was brought to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The body of Gene DeMartelaere and a family dog were found on the main floor of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the sheriff's office says it does not appear to be suspicious.

