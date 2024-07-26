(ST. CLOUD) -- Folks will soon be lining up for the big campaign rally in St. Cloud Saturday for former President Donald Trump and his vice-presidential running mate J.D. Vance.

The Trump-Vance campaign has sent out instructions to supporters who plan to attend the indoor rally at St. Cloud State University's Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

OVERALL

-- Parking will open at 9 am.

-- Doors open at 3 pm.

-- The programming begins at 5 pm.

-- Former President Trump is scheduled to start speaking at 7 pm.

Organizers ask if you're going, to arrive before 4 pm.

Food and drink will be available for purchase both inside and outside the National Hockey Center.

PARKING

-- Parking is first-come, first-serve.

-- ADA parking is available -- but limited. And they'll strictly enforce ADA parking for folks with the correct placards.

-- Everyone else can park in any of these areas:

SECURITY

-- Everyone will be screened by Secret Service.

-- No bags. No purses.

Here's the list of things the Secret Service WILL NOT ALLOW into the venue:

-- Aerosols

-- Alcohol

-- Appliances (i.e. Toasters)

-- Balloons

-- Balls

-- Banners, signs, placards

-- Chairs

-- Coolers

-- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

-- E-Cigarettes

-- Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

-- Firearms

-- Glass, thermal and metal containers

-- Laser lights and laser pointers

-- Mace and/or pepper spray

-- Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

-- Packages

-- Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

-- Spray containers

-- Structures

-- Supports for signs/placards

-- Tripods

-- Umbrellas

-- Weapons

-- And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

If you'd like tickets, you can register at the Trump/Vance ticketing page. HOWEVER, all tickets are subject to first come first serve basis. The Brooks Center at St. Cloud State has hockey seating for just around 5,200 people.