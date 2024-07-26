Going to the Trump Rally in St. Cloud? Here’s What You Need to Know
(ST. CLOUD) -- Folks will soon be lining up for the big campaign rally in St. Cloud Saturday for former President Donald Trump and his vice-presidential running mate J.D. Vance.
The Trump-Vance campaign has sent out instructions to supporters who plan to attend the indoor rally at St. Cloud State University's Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
OVERALL
-- Parking will open at 9 am.
-- Doors open at 3 pm.
-- The programming begins at 5 pm.
-- Former President Trump is scheduled to start speaking at 7 pm.
Organizers ask if you're going, to arrive before 4 pm.
Food and drink will be available for purchase both inside and outside the National Hockey Center.
PARKING
-- Parking is first-come, first-serve.
-- ADA parking is available -- but limited. And they'll strictly enforce ADA parking for folks with the correct placards.
-- Everyone else can park in any of these areas:
SECURITY
-- Everyone will be screened by Secret Service.
-- No bags. No purses.
Here's the list of things the Secret Service WILL NOT ALLOW into the venue:
-- Aerosols
-- Alcohol
-- Appliances (i.e. Toasters)
-- Balloons
-- Balls
-- Banners, signs, placards
-- Chairs
-- Coolers
-- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
-- E-Cigarettes
-- Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
-- Firearms
-- Glass, thermal and metal containers
-- Laser lights and laser pointers
-- Mace and/or pepper spray
-- Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
-- Packages
-- Poles, sticks and selfie sticks
-- Spray containers
-- Structures
-- Supports for signs/placards
-- Tripods
-- Umbrellas
-- Weapons
-- And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.
If you'd like tickets, you can register at the Trump/Vance ticketing page. HOWEVER, all tickets are subject to first come first serve basis. The Brooks Center at St. Cloud State has hockey seating for just around 5,200 people.