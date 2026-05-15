ZION TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Stearns County home is destroyed after a fire broke out in the attached garage Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 22123 293rd Avenue in Zion Township, north of Paynesville, just before 10:00 a.m.

The caller said their attached garage was on fire, and heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure.

The Paynesville Fire Department responded to the scene and began putting out the flames. Several other area fire departments assisted, including the Lake Henry Fire Department, St. Martin Fire Department, Chain of Lakes Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, and Belgrade Fire Department.

Authorities believe the fire was started near an outside wood burner.

The sheriff's office says the house and garage are considered a total loss.

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