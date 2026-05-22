GROVE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire crews from Melrose and Freeport responded to a building fire in Stearns County on Thursday night.

The sheriff's office was dispatched to the 37000 block of County Road 13 in Grove Township just before 10:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a large amount of smoke coming from the top of the building.

Firefighters were able to assess the situation and determined there was a smoldering fire near the roof area. Fire crews were able to use a minimal amount of water to extinguish the fire and prevent significant damage.

The sheriff's office says no one was hurt, and damage to the building was minimal.

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

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