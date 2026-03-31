ST. MARTIN (WJON News) -- A piece of farm machinery is believed to be the cause of a wildfire near St. Martin.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to 30487 County Road 177 just after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Deputies arrived to find smoke and active fires in multiple areas of the property.

Fires were active both in the farm field and on the riverbank on the west side of the property.

The St. Martin Fire Department responded and extinguished all of the flames.

Sheriff's deputies spoke with the property owner and determined that the farm equipment caught fire, causing the dry vegetation to then catch fire.

The fire was deemed to be accidental.

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