LE SAUK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A three-vehicle crash sent a Sartell teenager to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Riverside Avenue North and 27th Street North in LeSauk Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Matthew Mrozek of Sartell was heading north on Riverside Avenue North when his SUV struck the rear end of a northbound Chevy Equinox that was turning left onto 27th Street. Mrozek's Subaru Forester then entered the southbound lane and hit a Lincoln Navigator head-on.

Mrozek suffered a facial injury and was evaluated by the Sartell Fire Department before being taken by family to the hospital.

The driver of the Equinox, 17-year-old Avery Kane of Sartell, was evaluated at the scene by Mayo Ambulance and then cleared.

The driver of the Navigator, 46-year-old Cynthia Zinniel of Grey Eagle, was not hurt.

