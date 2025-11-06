Fire Forces New Munich Family From Their Home Late Wednesday

NEW MUNICH (WJON News) -- A family of five had to evacuate their New Munich home after a fire on Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was notified just before midnight of a home fire at 250 Liberty Lane in New Munich. Deputies arrived to find a man with a garden hose putting out a fire on the front porch and inside the house.

The owner, 35-year-old Corey Pirttila, told deputies they had a heater on the kitchen floor facing some clothing. Pirttila believed that the direct heat caused the clothing to catch fire. He told deputies that he thought he had put the fire out, put the clothes basket on the porch, and went to bed.

He woke up to heavy smoke throughout their home.

Pirtilla, 34-year-old Breanna Rivera, and three children were able to safely evacuate before Pirtilla used the garden hose to put out most of the flames. New Munich Fire and Rescue arrived and took over.

