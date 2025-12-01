PAYNESVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was seriously hurt after a farm tractor ran him over on Sunday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office was dispatched to a property in the 29800 block of Dolphin Drive just before 6:00 p.m. The location is just northwest of the town of Paynesville.

The sheriff's office says 30-year-old Jerrod Quade of Paynesville had brought the tractor to that location and was showing a neighbor how to start the machine.

Authorities say Quade was standing in front of the rear right tire when the tractor was started. The tractor was still in gear, and when it started, the tire dragged Quade to the ground and drove over him.

Quade was taken to Paynesville Hospital and later airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

