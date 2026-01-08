OAK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A New Munich man was hurt when his car collided with a farm tractor on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m., north of New Munich.

Stearns County Sheriff's deputies, Melrose Fire, and Melrose Ambulance all responded to the 36000 block of County Road 12 in Oak Township, where a driver was reported trapped inside the car.

The sheriff's office says a tractor was pulling a loaded manure spreader and heading north on County Road 12. Meanwhile, a car driven by 74-year-old Daniel Hoppe was also heading north on County Road 12 when he rear-ended the spreader.

Authorities say the tractor had flashing lights on at the time of the collision.

Hoppe was taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment. The driver of the tractor, 53-year-old Jason Bauer of Melrose, was not hurt.

