Airborne SUV Crash Leaves Watkins Man Injured
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A Watkins man was hurt when he crashed his SUV in Rockville on Wednesday afternoon.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in the 7000 block of County Road 141 just before 2:00 p.m.
The sheriff's office says 65-year-old Douglas Matteson was driving on County Road 141 about one mile southwest of Luxemburg when he went off the side of the road, hit a driveway approach, and launched approximately 100 feet before crashing into the ground and a tree.
Matteson was taken to the hospital with what authorities believe were non-life-threatening injuries.
