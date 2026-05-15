Coffee and Community Unite for Special Olympics Athletes

Coffee and Community Unite for Special Olympics Athletes

Lee Voss - WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Members of the Stearns County Sheriff's Office were out raising money for Special Olympics Minnesota on Friday morning.

The Cop On Top event put sheriff's deputies on the roof of Dunkin in St. Cloud to help raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics athletes.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has partnered with Dunkin' for 10 years to help support Special Olympics.

Customers who donated to the event got a coupon for a free donut, and donations of $10 or more included a free iced or hot coffee.

More than 40 law enforcement agencies across the state of Minnesota participated in the event, which has raised more than $200,000 since the fundraiser began.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.

Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century

Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

25 richest families in America

To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes.

Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson

Filed Under: stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON