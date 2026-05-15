ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Members of the Stearns County Sheriff's Office were out raising money for Special Olympics Minnesota on Friday morning.

The Cop On Top event put sheriff's deputies on the roof of Dunkin in St. Cloud to help raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics athletes.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has partnered with Dunkin' for 10 years to help support Special Olympics.

Customers who donated to the event got a coupon for a free donut, and donations of $10 or more included a free iced or hot coffee.

More than 40 law enforcement agencies across the state of Minnesota participated in the event, which has raised more than $200,000 since the fundraiser began.

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