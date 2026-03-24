Eden Lake Township Crash Leaves Van Driver Pinned but Safe
EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Eden Valley man had to be extricated from his van after a crash on Monday morning near Richmond.
The crash happened on County Road 49 in Eden Lake Township at around 7:30 a.m.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Luke Haan was driving a Chevy Express van eastbound when it collided with an International box truck that was stopped on the side of the road.
The sheriff's office says 24-year-old Nayeli Cruz Pabon of Clara City had pulled over to drop off garbage cans at a residence there.
The crash pinned Haan inside the van, forcing authorities to pry him free. Haan was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
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