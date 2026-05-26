ST. CLOUD (WJON News) --- A real estate investment company has opened in downtown St. Cloud.

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Inventure has announced the launch of Inventure Capital. It is an integrated commercial real estate wealth investment platform, serving investors, business owners, and institutional clients across the upper Midwest.

The Founder and CEO is Douglas J. Boser and the President is Austin Ruehle.

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Inventure Capital's 26 real estate professionals have moved into a fully renovated building in downtown St. Cloud at 24 8th Avenue South. (The former St. Cloud Times Building) Inventure is also maintaining a second office in Eagan. The move is a return to downtown St. Cloud for Inventure. They used to be headquartered along 5th Avenue until they outgrew that space, forcing them to move out of downtown St. Cloud.

Previous story (June 2017):

Read More: Inventure Properties Moving to, Investing in Downtown St. Cloud |

The name Inventure is a fusion of Investments and Ventures.

Boser founded a construction company in 1996. He sold that business to two of the company's employees in 2017. He founded Inventure in 2008 and then brought it forward as a standalone platform in 2017 with the sale of the construction company. Ruehle joined Inventure in the fall of 2017 as President. He leads the day-to-day operations across the platform.