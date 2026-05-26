ATV Crash Near Litchfield Leaves Two With Minor Injuries
LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people suffered minor injuries after an ATV and a vehicle crashed near Litchfield on Monday.
The incident happened at the intersection of Meeker County Road 1 and 608th Avenue just before Noon.
The sheriff's office says 33-year-old Dean Nystrom of Litchfield was driving the machine illegally on County Road 1 when he failed to signal his turn and collided with another vehicle.
Nystrom and his passenger, 27-year-old Austin Wieling of Willmar, were both taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the car, 18-year-old MacKenzie Straumann of Cosmos, and her passenger, 18-year-old Kenna Lund of Litchfield, were not hurt.
Nystrom was also cited for Driving After Revocation.
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