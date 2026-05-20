DARWIN (WJON News) -- A Meeker County man is jailed after a suspicious vehicle call turned into a police pursuit.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at the St. John's Catholic Church cemetery in Darwin just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. A sheriff's deputy tried to make contact with the driver, but the driver fled.

A short vehicle pursuit ended when the driver, 35-year-old Brady Lietzau of Darwin, parked the vehicle and fled on foot. Lietzau was caught and arrested.

The sheriff's office says its investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Wright County.

Lietzau was booked into the Meeker County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property, reckless driving, and fleeing police.

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