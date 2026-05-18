Driver Unfamiliar With Road Causes Crash in Forest City
FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Monticello woman was hurt when she crashed her car on Saturday afternoon.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 64900 block of 309th Street in Forest City Township at about 3:45 p.m.
First responders arrived to find that a vehicle had collided with a number of large wooden poles and the entrance gate to the Forest City Stockade. The driver, 75-year-old Jane Kelm of Monticello, was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office says their preliminary investigation determined Kelm's speed and unfamiliarity with the road were factors in the crash.
Authorities say Kelm was unable to make the curve and left the road before crashing her vehicle.
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