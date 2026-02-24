ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Dassel man was hurt after crashing his snowmobile on a Meeker County lake on Saturday.

Sheriff's deputies responded to Lake Willie at around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a snowmobile crash. The lake is south of Litchfield.

The sheriff's office says the rider, 65-year-old Bruce Sunsdahl, was riding in circles when he rolled his machine.

Sunsdahl was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

