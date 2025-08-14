Cosmos Church a Total Loss After Early Morning Fire

COSMOS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A church in Meeker County is a total loss after it caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Meeker County Sheriff's office says a witness was driving on Highway 4 at around 1:30 a.m. when he noticed a glow in the distance. The man went to check it out and found the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cosmos engulfed in flames.

The church is located in the 54900 block of 145th Street in Cosmos Township.

Fire departments from Cosmos, Grove City, Litchfield, and Hutchinson all responded to the scene to battle the flames.

No one was hurt, and the State Fire Marshal to investigate the cause of the fire.

