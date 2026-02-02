ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two kids are safe after the ATV they were riding broke through the ice over the weekend. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about an ATV breaking through the ice on Belle Lake at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. The incident took place near the lake access on 163rd Street in Ellsworth Township, southwest of Dassel.

The Sheriff's Office says the juvenile driver of the ATV told them that while returning to shore, the front end of the ATV went through the ice, and the vehicle eventually sank all the way through. Both the driver and a juvenile passenger were able to make it to shore without injury.

