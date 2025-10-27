Eden Valley Woman Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash Saturday

FOREST PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A one-vehicle crash on Saturday sent an Eden Valley woman to the hospital.

The incident happened just after 2:15 p.m. in the 63000 block of Meeker Stearns Street near Eden Valley.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Jennifer Hanson veered onto the shoulder of the road and overcorrected, causing her to hit a post and a mailbox.

Hanson was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

