COSMOS (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a vehicle fire in Meeker County Monday night.

The Sheriff's Office received a call about the fire at around 8:20 p.m. and responded to the 200 block of Milky Way Street South in Cosmos.

Sheriff's deputies arrived to find the engine compartment of the vehicle engulfed in flames. The Cosmos Fire Department was able to put out the flames, and the owner of the vehicle, 28-year-old Nicholas Bode of rural Atwater, was not hurt.

The sheriff's office says they believe an equipment malfunction caused the fire.

The vehicle is considered a total loss.

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