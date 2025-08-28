Watkins Man Airlifted to Hospital After Car Hits His ATV

FOREST PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Watkins man was seriously hurt when a car collided with the side-by-side ATV he was driving.

The crash happened on Meeker County Road 34 south of Eden Valley just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Daniel Sullivan of Watkins was traveling north when his machine was hit by a car that was also traveling north.

The crash happened in the 35900 block of County Road 34 in Forest Prairie Township.

The sheriff's office says Sullivan was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, 61-year-old Janet Sullivan of Watkins, was transported by Mayo Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with non-serious injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the car was not hurt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

