Meeker County Man Faces Charges for Illegal Gun Possession

DARWIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Meeker County man faces gun and drug charges after a search of his home Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's Office, with the help of the CEE-VI Drug Task Force, served a search warrant at a home in the 23400 block of 650th Avenue in Darwin Township. The location is southeast of Litchfield.

Authorities received information that the owner of the property, 71-year-old Michael Homann, was in possession of guns. Homann's criminal history does not allow him to have guns.

The sheriff's office says they recovered 17 guns in the home and items consistent with methamphetamine use. Homann was booked into the Meeker County Jail without incident.

