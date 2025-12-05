ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A locally owned coffee business continues to grow. The owners of Kinder Coffee Lab have spun off the roasting part of the company and have moved that operation into its own building at 403 9th Avenue North.

The new Fable Roasters officially started production at that location on Thursday.

They say that, with both the roasting side and the coffee shop side of the business growing, it made sense to separate them.

Co-owner Taylor Feero says, besides roasting coffee for their own two locations, you can find their coffee at many other places.

Lots of coffee shops around central Minnesota and beyond, retail stores, Coborn's is a very dear partner of ours, the majority of Coborn's in central Minnesota carry Kinder, and online.

He says the recently added fundraiser option has also taken off for them.

There are lots of sports, activities, and groups that need help raising money, so we created a program where you can support local groups.

The Fable Roasters building on 9th Avenue will be just a production facility. The former roasting space in the original Kinder location in St. Cloud will be used to expand the kitchen there.

Co-owner Guy Magno says they want to continue to grow the coffee shop side of the business, so it made sense to separate the two sides of the business.

More coffee shop options in these smaller communities, maybe coffee shops that are already in existence that are ready to be done or retire, that we could come in behind and grow what they've already built.

Between the two businesses, Kinder Coffee Lab and Fable Roasters, they have about 20 employees.

Kinder Coffee, which opened on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud in 2021, also has a second location in Sauk Rapids, which was the former Rock Creek Coffee House. They bought that location in May of 2025.

Guy Magno, Taylor Feero, and Ryan Schoepf own Kinder Coffee and Fable Roasters.

The Fable Roasters building has had two well-known businesses over the years. It was built by Fourth Ward Market and was their home from 1937 until 1976. Champa Photography was in the building from the 1980s until 2015.