UNDATED (WJON News) -- A handful of Central Minnesota farmers markets will share in a Compeer Financial grant to help improve both economic activity and community connection.

Compeer's Farmers Market Organization Grant program is awarding more than $23,600 to 24 Minnesota farmers markets.

The funds can be used for things like tents, tables, and signage, vendor training, and point-of-sale technology.

Central Minnesota farmers market included in this round of grants include the Big Lake Farmers Market, Little Falls, Richmond, and St. Joseph.

In a statement, Compeer Financial says farmers markets connect rural and urban communities, and the grants are meant to enhance this connection by supporting marketing, technology, education, and engagement.