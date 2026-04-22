Farmers Markets in Central Minnesota Get a Financial Boost
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A handful of Central Minnesota farmers markets will share in a Compeer Financial grant to help improve both economic activity and community connection.
Compeer's Farmers Market Organization Grant program is awarding more than $23,600 to 24 Minnesota farmers markets.
The funds can be used for things like tents, tables, and signage, vendor training, and point-of-sale technology.
Central Minnesota farmers market included in this round of grants include the Big Lake Farmers Market, Little Falls, Richmond, and St. Joseph.
In a statement, Compeer Financial says farmers markets connect rural and urban communities, and the grants are meant to enhance this connection by supporting marketing, technology, education, and engagement.
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