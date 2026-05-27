WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting members of the St. Cloud area to an open house on a future road construction project on Highway 23.

MnDOT is planning to resurface and repair Highway 23 from Highway 15 in St. Cloud to Crossing Drive west of Waite Park near Interstate 94.

The open house will be on Tuesday, June 9th, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. There is no formal presentation planned, and anyone wishing to attend the open house can arrive at the MnDOT St. Cloud Office anytime during those hours. The facility is located at 3725 12th Street North in St. Cloud.

Visitors will have a chance to visit with project staff, view design layouts, and ask questions.

The work includes new signal systems at five intersections, updating sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, improving medians, resurfacing road lanes, turn lanes, and replacing shoulders.

The $12.1-million project will be completed over two construction seasons in 2028 and 2029.

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