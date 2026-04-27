ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be making improvements along Highway 169 south of Zimmerman starting next week.

Drivers will encounter periodic lane closures as crews install a high-tension cable median barrier.

The work will start on Monday, May 4th, and continue until the end of June.

Crews will be installing the median barrier between Sherburne County Road 74/237th Avenue and 253rd Avenue. Drivers should expect lane closures and multiple crews and equipment at different locations within the two-mile work zone.

The work will take place Monday through Friday, with both lanes of Highway 169 open on the weekends.

The cable barriers absorb a vehicle's kinetic energy, preventing it from crossing through the median and preventing serious or deadly crashes.

Drivers should also be prepared to encounter a work zone in the city of Zimmerman as Sherburne County builds a new interchange at Highway 169 and County Road 4.

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