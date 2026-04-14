CAMBRIDGE (WJON News) -- Road construction crews are busy preparing for a two-year road construction project through Cambridge.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is improving Highway 95 from Fern Street to Fillmore Street.

Highway 95 will close in May from west of Fern Street near the Rum River to east of Dellwood Street. Detours will be posted.

In late July, the work zone will shift to Highway 95 from east of Dellwood Street to west of Main Street. The remaining segment from Main Street to Fillmore Street will be completed in 2027.

The $18-million project expands the highway to four lanes from Fillmore Street to Ashland Street, includes new underground storm sewer utilities, upgraded signal systems, a reconstructed railroad crossing, and new sidewalks.

Local access will remain open during the course of the project.

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