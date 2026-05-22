STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- The summer travel season officially gets underway this weekend, but that also means more road construction ramping up.

Starting on Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin updating two eastbound bridges on Interstate 94. The bridges are east of Highway 71 in Sauk Centre and east of Highway 13 near Melrose.

Construction will take place over two seasons, with the two eastbound bridges completed this year and the two westbound bridges undergoing full reconstruction in 2027.

Beginning on Tuesday, drivers will experience single-lane, head-to-head traffic until late October.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down to 60 miles per hour and use the zipper merge and stay in both lanes until the merge point to help reduce congestion.

Starting next spring, crews will reconstruct the westbound bridges.

The $10.3-million project will be completed in the fall of 2027.

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