LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers, as an exit ramp to Little Falls has reopened.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has completed repairs on the bridge over Highway 10 at the Haven Road exit. The bridge was damaged late last year when a semi-truck struck the overpass.

The damage prompted MnDOT to close the Highway 10 exit ramp on the south end of Little Falls until repairs could be completed.

Crews were able to use heat to straighten the damaged steel frame earlier this spring and have now finished installing custom-fabricated steel plates. The plates are used to reinforce the damaged girder and diaphragms.

The completed repairs mean drivers can return to using the westbound Highway 10 exit to Haven Road.

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