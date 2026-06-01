MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Some changes are coming to a road construction project in Wright County.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a detour around Highway 25 between Monticello and Buffalo will shift on the north end of the project with the opening of a new roundabout intersection at County Road 37. The changes will take effect beginning on Tuesday.

The Highway 25 closure will extend northward from John Ause Memorial Drive to County Road 106.

The $11.4-million project includes a full reconstruction of the highway with new roundabouts at Highway 25 and County Road 37, Highway 25 and Caitlin Street, and at County Road 113. Work crews will also add pedestrian improvements and trail connections.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late fall.

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