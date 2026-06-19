Cambridge’s Highway 95 Work Means Big Changes for Drivers

Cambridge’s Highway 95 Work Means Big Changes for Drivers

minnesota department of transportation

CAMBRIDGE (WJON News) -- There's a significant detour change coming to the Highway 95 reconstruction project in Cambridge.

Starting on Thursday, drivers will be detoured via 2nd Avenue SW, to Dellwood Street, south to 11th Avenue SE, and to Garfield Street S.

Highway 95 will be closed between Fern Street and Main Street through mid-October.

Access will remain open for residents, businesses, and visitors, with some temporary hard closures occurring.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation had anticipated reopening a segment of Highway 95 between Fern Street and Dellwood Street in mid-July, but equipment delivery delays required the contractor to adjust the schedule.

The two-year project will be completed in the fall of 2027.

minnesota department of transportation
minnesota department of transportation

For more information, visit the MnDOT Highway 95 project webpage.

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