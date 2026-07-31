ROYALTON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is studying 30 miles of Highway 10 between St. Cloud and Little Falls.

An upcoming public meeting will specifically address needed improvements for the highway in the city of Royalton.

MnDOT is inviting businesses to an open house-style meeting from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12th. Members of the community and driving public are asked to attend between 4:00-6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Royalton Middle/High School at 120 Hawthorn Street.

There is no formal presentation, but you'll see the potential improvements, understand the impacts, and can share feedback.

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The study looks to address ongoing access, mobility, and safety issues. Some of those issues include numerous at-grade crossings, hard left turns, and traffic signals in Royalton and St. Cloud that lead to traffic flow issues.

Additional public meetings will be held in the Little Rock Lake and St. Cloud areas this fall before the study is completed this winter.

For more information, visit the MnDOT Hwy 10 Study St. Cloud to Little Falls project page.

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