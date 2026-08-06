Two Highway 10 Intersections in St. Cloud Could Be Getting a Redesign
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is studying Highway 10 in East St. Cloud and Haven Township and wants input on the design options.
MnDOT is looking to improve safety and mobility at two intersections in the study area.
Officials gathered input last summer on intersection designs at 15th Avenue SE and Highway 10 and at 12th Street SE and Highway 10. MnDOT has narrowed down the design alternatives to three interchange concepts for further review.
There are two in-person meetings scheduled for Thursday, August 13th where drivers and residents can learn about the designs, ask questions, and offer feedback.
The first meeting will be at St. Cloud Public Works from 1:00-3:00 p.m., and the second public meeting will be at Haven Town Hall from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Comments can also be submitted through MnDOT's project webpage.
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