BUFFALO (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is announcing some traffic changes as work continues on Highway 25 between Monticello and Buffalo.

Highway 25 will reopen to traffic on Friday evening from the Wright County Road 37 roundabout to Monticello.

Reduced speed and periodic lane closures should be expected through October. Highway 25 remains closed between County Road 37 and 35th Street through October.

A temporary signal remains in place at County Road 37 and County Road 117 while Wright County constructs a roundabout at Highway 25 and County Road 113.

Anderson remains closed at Highway 25 as crews reconstruct the connection prior to Labor Day weekend.

And temporary striping remains until final pavement markings and rumble strips are set this fall.

The $11.4-million project is improving ride quality, safety and drainage along seven miles of Highway 25.

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker