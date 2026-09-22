RICE (WJON News) -- A new retirement community is being developed in Benton County.

Sunset Village is a 55 plus RV park that is described as seasonal luxury living.

Partner Michelle Weinzetl says they bought the 10-acre property along the channel between Little Rock Lake and the Mississippi River about 1 1/2 years ago.

Sunset Village Sunset Village

They will have 47 lots available, all with similar park models to choose from. They have six different styles of homes. They are equipped with full-size appliances and a deck attached.

Weinzetl says anyone interested in buying a home and living in the community starts by picking the lot they want and making a $500 deposit to reserve their lot. Then you order the park model you want, and choose whether you want it delivered this fall or in the spring.

Sunset Village Sunset Village

The price range for the homes is between $125,000 and $150,000. There's also a $6,000-a-year association fee, which covers all of the amenities.

The Sunset Village community is planned to have shuffleboard, horseshoes, community gardens, a dog park, walking trails, kayaks, and canoes. There will be a clubhouse or pavilion for activities like bingo, cards, and live music. Weinzetl says they plan to offer sunset cruises as well on the pontoon owned by the village.

Sunset Village Sunset Village

They have been approved for up to 27 boat slips for community members who own their own boats.

Four lots have been reserved so far.

The Sunset Village will be open from mid-April through mid-October. Weinzelt calls it a reverse snowbird-type feel.

Sunset Village Sunset Village

Sunset Village Sunset Village

Sunset Village Sunset Village