ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man who was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl.

The judge has sentenced 43-year-old Scott Erickson to 17 1/2 years in prison. He gets credit for more than two years in the county jail.

A jury previously found Erickson guilty on 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct against a child under the age of 14 while more than 36 months older than the victim and 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 14-years-old involving multiple acts.

According to the criminal complaint, a nurse with the Midwest Children's Resource Center reported in 2024 that a girl shared that she had been sexually abused by Erickson starting when she was six years old. The abuse took place at homes in St. Cloud and St. Joseph between 2021 and 2024.

The victim said the abuse stopped when she was seven or eight years old.

Erickson was accused of raping the girl and forcing her to perform sex acts multiple times during that time period.

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