The Great Grocery Giveaway is giving listeners a chance to make the holidays a little brighter. WJON is teaming up with Coborns/Cashwise from October 19 - November 25 where we give away Coborns/Cashwise $100 gift cards weekly starting on October 23. The grand prize of $2,500 will be given away on November 25.

Listen for Codes

Listeners will qualify by typing in code words given on WJON.com or use the WJON app. Code words will be given out weekdays at 7:28am, 10:20am and 12:28pm on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON with an app only bonus code sent to devices at 3pm weekdays.