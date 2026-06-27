ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former restaurant building on St. Cloud's East End has a new owner.

Marla Waseka has announced that she has purchased the former Ace Bar building, located on the corner of East St. Germain Street and Wilson Avenue.

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She says she plans to reopen it as a bar and restaurant. But, she says, fans will need to be patient with a timeline of two to three years. It will likely open slowly and in phases.

Investing in St. Cloud's East End

In November of 2022, Marla Waseka bought the Mackrell on the same block.

Read More: 100 Year Old Building On East St. Germain St. Getting New Life |

She has completely renovated the entire building, featuring four updated apartments on the second floor, two retail spaces on the main level, and a refinished basement.

Marla's daughter, Maddie Waseka, owns and operates The Kitchenette, which sits between Marla's two buildings. The Kitchenette opened in September of 2025.

Read More: What To Expect From The Kitchenette In St. Cloud |

Maddie Waseka also owns the Copper Kitchen on East St. Germain Street and Highway 10.

Read More: Former Copper Lantern Reopens As Copper Kitchen |

A decade of ideas

The Ace Bar closed its doors nearly 10 years ago on October 31st, 2016.

Read More: Ace Bar To Close At Month's End |

Over the past 10 years, there have been several attempts to use that building for a variety of things. A non-profit announced plans to move into the building, a dispensary set up shop there but was quickly shut down, and the latest idea was for a child daycare center to open.

Previous stories:

Read More: St. Cloud Nonprofit Opening 2nd Location in former Ace Building |

Read More: Native Medicine Treatment Facility Opening in St. Cloud |

Read More: Zoning Board Approves Plan for Daycare In Former Ace Bar |