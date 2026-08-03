ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has appointed two candidates to fill open judgeships in Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District.

The governor has appointed the two candidates most recently added to the pool by the Commission on Judicial Selection.

Luke Godzala has been appointed to fill the seat left vacant with the retirement of Judge William Cashman. He'll be chambered in St. Cloud in Stearns County.

Laura Welle was appointed to fill the open seat of the retiring Judge Gail Kulick. Welle will be chambered in Milaca in Mille Lacs County.

Godzala is a senior attorney in the Civil Division of the Stearns County Attorney's Office. He was previously an assistant city attorney in the St. Cloud Attorney's Office.

Welle is an assistant county attorney in the Morrison County Attorney's Office, where she mostly handles felony and child protection matters.

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