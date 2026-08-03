Governor Walz Fills Two Open Judgeships in Minnesota’s Seventh District

Governor Walz Fills Two Open Judgeships in Minnesota’s Seventh District

Piotr Adamowicz

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has appointed two candidates to fill open judgeships in Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District.

The governor has appointed the two candidates most recently added to the pool by the Commission on Judicial Selection.

Luke Godzala has been appointed to fill the seat left vacant with the retirement of Judge William Cashman. He'll be chambered in St. Cloud in Stearns County.

Laura Welle was appointed to fill the open seat of the retiring Judge Gail Kulick. Welle will be chambered in Milaca in Mille Lacs County.

Godzala is a senior attorney in the Civil Division of the Stearns County Attorney's Office. He was previously an assistant city attorney in the St. Cloud Attorney's Office.

Welle is an assistant county attorney in the Morrison County Attorney's Office, where she mostly handles felony and child protection matters.

LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State?

Stacker compiled a list of the signature dishes in each U.S. state, consulting local newspapers, histories, and recipe collections.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Things you'd likely see in a typical 1980s garage

From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?

How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.
Filed Under: minnesota office of the governor
Categories: courts, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON