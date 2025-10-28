Good News for Minnesota as Overdose Deaths Continue to Fall
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Overdose deaths in Minnesota continue to trend downward.
Governor Tim Walz says opioid-involved deaths decreased by 32% in 2024, including a 35% decline in synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl.
Also, for the second year in a row, all overdose deaths dropped 26% from 2023 to 2024, while hospital-treated non-fatal overdoses decreased 19%.
The largest decrease in overdose deaths was in greater Minnesota counties, down 31% while metro counties saw a 23%.
The governor's office says that over the last three years, the state of Minnesota has provided significant funding for substance use and overdose prevention, treatment, and recovery.
