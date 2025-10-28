Good News for Minnesota as Overdose Deaths Continue to Fall

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Overdose deaths in Minnesota continue to trend downward.

Governor Tim Walz says opioid-involved deaths decreased by 32% in 2024, including a 35% decline in synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl.

Also, for the second year in a row, all overdose deaths dropped 26% from 2023 to 2024, while hospital-treated non-fatal overdoses decreased 19%.

The largest decrease in overdose deaths was in greater Minnesota counties, down 31% while metro counties saw a 23%.

The governor's office says that over the last three years, the state of Minnesota has provided significant funding for substance use and overdose prevention, treatment, and recovery.

Minnesota Office of the Governor Minnesota Office of the Governor loading...

LOOK: 14 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? Embark on a journey through '80s nostalgia with kids (and aliens) on bikes, and teens dodging principles (and responsibilities). We've put the proverbial pause on some of the decade's most iconic flicks, and now it's your mission to name them all. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz