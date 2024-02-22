Retirement Announcement Creates Judicial Vacancy in Foley

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's Seventh Judicial District is looking for a new judge with the retirement announcement of Benton County Judge Michael Jesse.

Jesse's seat will be chambered in Foley.

Individuals can request an application from the Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Applications should be sent to the Commission on Judicial Selection and addressed to chair Erin Sindberg Porter.

The application deadline is 4:00 p.m. on March 14th. The commission expects to hold interviews in early April.

Governor Tim Walz will ultimately name the judges based on recommendations by the Commission on Judicial Selection.

The Seventh Judicial District covers 10 central and northwestern Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton.

