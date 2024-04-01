Hennesy Named One Of Six Minnesota Supreme Court Finalists

Minnesota Judicial Center by Jonathunder via Wikipedia/ CC BY-SA 3.0 (*Indicate if changes were made here)

ST. PAUL (WJON NEWS) -- Seventh Judicial District Chief Judge Sarah Hennesy has been named as a finalist for the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Governor Tim Walz's Merit Selection Panel announced the six finalists on Monday for the upcoming vacancies on the Supreme Court which will occur when associate justices G. Barry Anderson and Margaret H. Chutich retire. Hennesy is chambered in St. Cloud and has practiced law in both appellate and trial courts.

The other five finalists are Lisa Beane with the University of Minnesota's Office of the General Counsel, Director of the Civil Rights Appellate Clinic Elizabeth Bentley, Judge Keala Ede of the Minnesota Court of Appeals, Judge Theodora Gaitas of the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and Liz Kramer, solicitor general for the State of Minnesota.

