Hennesy Named One Of Six Minnesota Supreme Court Finalists

ST. PAUL (WJON NEWS) -- Seventh Judicial District Chief Judge Sarah Hennesy has been named as a finalist for the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Submitted photo Submitted photo loading...

Governor Tim Walz's Merit Selection Panel announced the six finalists on Monday for the upcoming vacancies on the Supreme Court which will occur when associate justices G. Barry Anderson and Margaret H. Chutich retire. Hennesy is chambered in St. Cloud and has practiced law in both appellate and trial courts.

The other five finalists are Lisa Beane with the University of Minnesota's Office of the General Counsel, Director of the Civil Rights Appellate Clinic Elizabeth Bentley, Judge Keala Ede of the Minnesota Court of Appeals, Judge Theodora Gaitas of the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and Liz Kramer, solicitor general for the State of Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

10 Worst Smells Of A MN Summer

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard